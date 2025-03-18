Is 49ers Organization on Same Page about Direction of Team?
Every offseason, the 49ers take a stand against a player and then fold.
Last offseason, it was Brandon Aiyuk. The 49ers made him an offer and told him to take it or leave it. They even considered trading him. But as the season grew near, the 49ers predictably backed down and gave him everything he wanted.
This offseason, the 49ers literally released Kyle Juszczyk because he's too old and expensive for this team. Four days later, they changed their minds and re-signed him to essentially the same deal he had before.
And just yesterday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the 49ers made Dre Greenlaw a low offer, take it or leave it. Then, the Broncos beat the 49ers' offer and the 49ers desperately tried to match it at the last minute and Greenlaw rejected them. Embarassing.
What does this troubling pattern say about the 49ers? It could mean a few things.
1. It's possible they have no spine as an organization.
2. It's possible they are fractured as an organization.
3. It's possible they have no real direction as an organization.
It's also possible that all three possibilities are true.
Which brings us to the next big negotiation: Brock Purdy's contract. It sounds like the 49ers are holding firm with their initial modest offer -- it has been reported that it's $45 million per season.
If the 49ers continue their pattern, Purdy will hold out for OTAs, minicamp and most of training camp. And then, just before the season starts, the 49ers will give him the contract he wants.
Let's see if they break their pattern this year.
They need to break it.
More 49ers news
Subscribe to Grant Cohn's YouTube channel