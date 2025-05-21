All 49ers

49ers Passed Over by Hard Knocks

Kyle Shanahan just let out the biggest sigh of relief.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

May 9, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, right, confers with defensive coordinator Robert Saleh during the teamís rookie minicamp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
May 9, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, right, confers with defensive coordinator Robert Saleh during the teamís rookie minicamp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers just let out an enormous sigh of relief.

They will not be on any version of Hard Knocks this year. The NFL announced today that the Buffalo Bills will be featured on Hard Knocks: Training Camp this year.

In addition, Hard Knocks: In Season will follow the NFC East division. The 49ers were a prime candidate to be followed by Hard Knocks this year. It is something Shanahan wanted to avoid.

Sure enough, he gets his wish as the 49ers were passed on by Hard Knocks this year. Here is the press release from the NFL on the Hard Knocks news.

"HBO and NFL Films re-team to present two upcoming editions of the groundbreaking series, Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills debuting Tuesday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO with new episodes of the five-part series premiering on subsequent Tuesdays through Sept. 2, and Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East debuting this December. Both series will be available to stream on HBO Max."

As thrilled as Shanahan and the 49ers will be that they have evaded Hard Knocks again this year, there will come a time when it will be their turn.

It could very well occur next season for them. At this point, all the 49ers are doing is kicking the can down the road. They will have to accept it eventually.

But I think it will come at a time when they are more prepared for it. This year's training camp looks perfectly set up without distractions.

The 49ers took care of every player who was due for a contract extension. There will not be any contract drama involving George Kittle, Brock Purdy, or Fred Warner.

It seems the 49ers have finally shown growth, or they swore to themselves they would never be in a situation similar to Brandon Aiyuk last training camp.

In any case, the 49ers will have a training camp free of distraction for the first time since 2019.

Read more

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News