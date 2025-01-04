All 49ers

49ers Pick East Carolina CB Shavon Revel Jr. in New Mock Draft

The 49ers don't have one clear need entering this year's draft. They have needs everywhere.

Grant Cohn

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson makes a catch against East Carolina defensive back Shavon Revel during the second half of U-M's 30-3 win on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Michigan Stadium.
Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson makes a catch against East Carolina defensive back Shavon Revel during the second half of U-M's 30-3 win on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Michigan Stadium. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
They're 6-10 entering the final game of the season and they currently own pick no. 11. Ideally, they should take the best player available. They can't afford to miss on another blue-chip prospect considering how poorly they've drafted in Round 1 since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch joined the organization in 2017.

That's why Pro Football Network's Sterling Xie projects the 49ers to take East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. with pick no. 11.

"Charvarius Ward is a free agent, potentially leaving the San Francisco 49ers perilously thin on starting cornerbacks," writes Xie. "The Niners seemingly signaled Ward’s impending exit by extending Deommodore Lenoir this season, particularly with tons of impending contracts (including Brock Purdy’s) coming up on offense. However, drafting a top prospect like Shavon Revel Jr. would ease the pain that will come when Ward likely departs in free agency. Revel might not be ready to play right away after tearing his ACL in September, but he shouldn’t be out for the entirety of his rookie year. The 49ers have a history of taking big swings on injured-but-talented prospects, and Revel could be the latest in that draft pattern."

Taking a lock-down cornerback such as Revel would be smart because he would allow the defense to play man-to-man coverage and blitz, which would improve the pass rushers who already are on the team.

But the 49ers haven't spent a top-60 pick on a cornerback since 2002, and they just spent a late second-round pick on cornerback Renardo Green last year. I highly doubt they'll spend their first-round pick this year on another cornerback even if he is the best player available. For better or worse, you almost can guarantee they'll take a lineman.

