49ers Pick Oregon Defensive Tackle Derrick Harmon in New Mock Draft
The 49ers almost never draft the best player available in Round 1.
They usually draft for need. And this year, they need a defensive tackle to replace Javon Hargrave whom they will release.
That's why the Pro Football Network projects the 49ers to take Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon with pick no. 11 in this year's NFL Draft.
"With the news that the 49ers intend on releasing Javon Hargrave, it wouldn’t be surprising if they target the interior defensive line with one of their early picks in the 2025 NFL Draft," writes PFN analyst Jacob Infante. "The comparisons to make between Harmon and former 49ers first-round pick DeForest Buckner are easy. Both are lengthy, athletic Oregon defensive tackles with quick hands and tremendous pass-rushing value along the interior. Though Buckner graded out slightly higher against the run for me coming out than Harmon does, it’s not inconceivable to think the latter can’t also reach Pro Bowl status at some point in his career."
I see Infante's logic. The 49ers certainly have had success drafting Oregon defensive tackles in Round 1 -- see DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead. But Harmon would be a major reach. He's a pass-rushing specialist who recorded just 8.5 sacks in four seasons of college football. Buckner recorded 10.5 sacks in his final season at Oregon, and Armstead was an elite run defender.
The 49ers don't get to draft in the top 15 often -- they need to make sure they take the best player available no matter what position he plays. Because the best player available could be a future Hall of Famer.