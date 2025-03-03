49ers Pick South Carolina Safety Nick Emmanwori in New Mock Draft
Talanoa Hufanga will be a free agent the 49ers probably won't re-sign this offseason. So, they'll need someone to replace him.
They could go with Ji'Ayir Brown who has started 18 games for the 49ers since they drafted him in 2023. Or they could try to draft a Day 1 starter such as South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori. In fact, Emmanwori is the 49ers' pick in the CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson's latest mock draft.
"Let's start with the measurables," writes Wilson. "6-foot-3, 231 pounds, 32.5-inch arms, a 43-inch vertical jump and a 4.38-second 40-yard dash time. This is basically what it looks like when you build the perfect safety in the lab.
"But here's the thing: Nick Emmanwori's game tape matches the measuring tape; he has some of the best ball skills in the class, and he's just as good against the run. He can come downhill and thump the ball-carrier or carry the tight end or slot receiver in coverage, and he's an even better person."
Wilson makes a compelling case for the 49ers taking Emmanwori with the 11th pick. He certainly seems worthy of such a high selection.
But the 49ers simply cannot take a safety with the 11th pick no matter how athletic he is. Safety would be a pick the 49ers don't have the luxury to make while they have such glaring needs in the trenches.
Plus, in this mock draft, Missouri's Armand Membou is available for the 49ers and they pick Emmanwori anyway.
I strongly feel that the 49ers would take Membou in that scenario.