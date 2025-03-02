The 49ers Pick Missouri OT Armand Membou in New Mock Draft
INDIANAPOLIS -- One of the biggest winners at the NFL Scouting Combine this year is Missouri right tackle Armand Membou.
He just ran a 4.91 40-yard dash while weighing 332 pounds. He's a freak of nature.
In addition, Membou's athletic testing results are similar to Jason Peters who could be a Hall of Famer one day. So if he's available when the 49ers are on the clock with the 11th pick, there's a good chance they'll take him.
In fact, Pro Football Network projects the 49ers to take Membou in Round 1.
"With Trent Williams turning 37 this summer and their offensive line wavering in 2024 (14th in PFSN’s OL+ metric), the San Francisco 49ers find themselves in a good spot to invest heavily in hog-mollies early in the 2025 NFL Draft," writes PFN analyst Jacob Infante.
"Those who have watched Missouri over the years know that Armand Membou has always been a physical specimen. His length, agility, and power have been apparent throughout his time in college. It was in 2024, though, that his technique took a big leap to match his physical tools."
And now his stock is soaring because he's clearly the most athletic offensive tackle in the Draft. In fact, he might not be available when the 49ers pick. Membou might be the first offensive lineman drafted, which would be too bad for the 49ers.
If they still want to take an offensive tackle, they could take Kelvin Banks Jr. or Will Campbell. One of those two should be available when the 49ers pick.