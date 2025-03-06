49ers Pick Texas Cornerback Jahdae Barron in New Mock Draft
Most draft experts expect the 49ers to pick an offensive lineman or a defensive lineman with the 11th pick this year.
Not Sports Illustrated draft analyst Bryan Fischer. He projects the 49ers to take Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron in Round 1.
"The Thorpe Award winner solidified himself as an early pick after running a 4.3 40-yard dash at the combine and is good enough to start right away for a 49ers secondary that needs upgrades," writes Fischer. "Texas teammate Kelvin Banks Jr. is tempting with Trent Williams entering Year 15, but it’s hard to find corners this polished."
It's also hard to find good offensive linemen, and the 49ers don't have many of those.
But Barron is an outstanding prospect. He seems like he could cover wide receivers, slot receivers and tight ends depending on the team he's facing. He would give the 49ers three lockdown cornerbacks along with Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green, which would allow the defense to play man-to-man coverage with eight in the box to stop the run.
Barron is similar to Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward, who was the 49ers' first-round pick in 2014. Under Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh, Ward became arguably the best defensive back in the league in terms of covering tight ends. Now that Saleh is back in his second stint as the 49ers defensive coordinator, it stands to reason that he would want another player similar to Ward.
I still think the 49ers will address the trenches with their first pick. They almost have to.