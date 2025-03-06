49ers Predicted to Lose Dre Greenlaw in Free Agency
Of all the players set to become free agents on the 49ers, Dre Greenlaw is the top one to re-sign.
Unfortunately, it is increasingly becoming inevitable that the 49ers will not bring back Greenlaw. On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter said on his podcast that he thinks Greenlaw will sign elsewhere in free agency.
"The 49ers are going to have to make a number of [cuts] this year," Schefter said. "They're going to lose talent in free agency. Talanoa Hufanga is going to be gone. Dre Greenlaw, I think, is going to be gone. They're going to lose a lot of talent in free agency. They're going to have to make cuts here to get under the salary cap in the coming week."
Greenlaw departing isn't surprising, but it doesn't make it any less of a bummer. I'd imagine the 49ers have a set number of what they're willing to give Greenlaw in salary and years.
It's a risk if they overspend on him, one that I believe is worth the roll of the dice. The 49ers won't find a replacement for him. It'll be difficult to replace his production, but more importantly it'll be impossible to replace his energy.
The one-half and four snaps of football that he played showed just how impactful he is. Greenlaw makes players around him better. He's a great rallying player.
It's just unfortunate that the 49ers aren't in the perfect position to splurge on him given that he is a risk with his health. Other teams in free agency with better financials can afford that.
Greenlaw's value will also increase once he hits the open market due to competing offers. At this point, it would be shocking if Greenlaw returned.
Read more