49ers Must Not Lucratively Extend Brock Purdy
Don't do it 49ers.
Do not lucratively extend quarterback Brock Purdy. They must not do that, but it is what Purdy and his agent will be pursuing this offseason.
It is only natural for them to do so. They have to demand top dollar from the 49ers. It's the way the game goes. However, the 49ers must stay disciplined and not give into their demands.
This offseason has so far shown that the 49ers aren't interested in shelling out so much cash. ESPN's Adam Schefter said as much on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday.
Schefter also mentions that if an extension is not reached with Purdy, the 49ers can let him play out his deal. That is exactly what the 49ers should do.
Give Purdy an offer that is close to or at $50 million per year. That is a fake number anyways. What truly matters are the guarantees.
If the 49ers sign Purdy to a three-year, $150 million deal but only guarantee $125 million of it, the 49ers would essentially pay Purdy $41.6 million annually.
The per year average salary is always a fluff number. It's always fascinating to see why so many people focus in on that number so much.
In any case, a three-year deal for $150 million would be excellent for Purdy. The 49ers should offer that and Purdy should accept it.
However, I sincerely doubt he will. He is going to press for more, especially for long-term security. The thing is, Purdy has zero leverage.
The 49ers need to recognize that they are in the driver's seat, while Purdy is the child in the backseat. If he doesn't accept a fair offer, he can play out the final year of his deal.
So long as the 49ers remain steadfast on their offer and don't cave, they will be fine. Purdy hasn't earned the right to be lucratively extended.
He is coming off a fairly mediocre season that saw his decision-making significantly regress. You can blame the injuries all you want. In a time where the 49ers needed him to step up, he didn't.
When it came to crunch time, he turned the ball over. When it came to making plays, he held the ball too long. That is why he had the sixth-highest time to throw last season.
It factored heavily in him being the ninth-most pressured quarterback. Purdy is the reason the offensive line is overly scrutinized.
Where the offensive line was truly inept was in run blocking. In pass protection they were fine. Sometimes more than fine despite the injuries.
The 49ers cannot lucratively extend Purdy. If he was coming off a similar season as in 2023, it would be a no-brainer, but he isn't.
A quarterback who makes poor decisions and turns the ball over cannot command a ton of money. That is why a short-term deal makes so much sense.
The 49ers need to see more. They need to see him bounce back from last year. If he does, guess what? He will be cashed out when he is due for an extension again.
Otherwise, the 49ers should hold off and let play out the final year.
Read more