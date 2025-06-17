The 49ers are Preparing to Rely on Several Defensive Rookies
The 49ers probably will rely on their offense to carry them during the first half of the upcoming season.
That's because the defense could start as many as six rookies this season. The 49ers wanted to get younger and cheaper -- their words, not mine -- and so they said goodbye to lots of veteran starters and replaced most of them with rookies.
Which means the 49ers' season depends on their ability to get those rookies up to speed, according to Bleacher Report.
"Defensively, the 49ers saw multiple changes in the offseason," writes Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox. "They brought back former defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and parted with key contributors like linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Talanoa Hufanga, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and cornerback Charvarius Ward.
"Saleh and head coach Kyle Shanahan need to have a plan in place for getting back to the defensive system they last employed in 2020. They also need to prepare to utilize a defense that could rely heavily on rookies like Mykel Williams, Alfred Collins, Upton Stout, CJ West and Nick Martin, all of whom were drafted within the first four rounds."
Unfortunately for the 49ers, Collins missed all of OTAs and minicamp with a calf injury, and Williams missed two weeks with a hamstring injury, so their development has been stalled temporarily.
That being said, Stout, West and Martin all performed well during the offseason practices and are on track to make major contributions this season. If Williams and Collins get healthy, they'll contribute as well.