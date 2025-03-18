The 49ers' Primary Need Entering the 2025 NFL Draft
The 49ers have tons of needs, but which one is most dire?
They could use another cornerback, but they already have two starters -- Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green. Green still is young, but he was quite good as a rookie last season. Finding a dominant third cornerback would be nice, but a luxury.
The 49ers could use another offensive tackle considering Jaylon Moore just signed with the Chiefs, Colton McKivitz is entering the final season of his contract and Trent Williams is turning 37 in July. But technically, the 49ers still have two starting offensive tackles under contract, so this position isn't a dire need yet.
The 49ers could use another defensive end opposite Nick Bosa, but they still have Yetur Gross-Matos' cap number will be $9.473 million next season -- sixth-highest on the team. Higher than Christian McCaffrey's cap number. So, the 49ers technically have two starting defensive ends.
What they don't have is a starting defensive tackle. Not a good one. They have Jordan Elliott, who has started 44 games the past three seasons, but he's not good and he's not getting paid much more.
After him, the 49ers have a bunch of backups. We're talking Kevin Givens, Kalia Davis and Evan Anderson.
Which means the 49ers' primary need entering the upcoming draft is defensive tackle. They need to come away with one, preferably two plug-and-play starters at the position. Otherwise, they'll be in a world of trouble.
