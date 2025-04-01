All 49ers

The 49ers Probably Will Draft a Running Back this Year

As currently constructed, the 2025 49ers are at the mercy of Christian McCaffrey.

Grant Cohn

Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp (9) and safety Damar Hamlin (3) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp (9) and safety Damar Hamlin (3) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

PALM BEACH -- As currently constructed, the 2025 49ers are at the mercy of Christian McCaffrey.

If he stays healthy and plays like the running back he was in 2022 and 2023, the 49ers will be good. If he breaks down again and misses lots of games, they won't be good.

This offseason is all about Brock Purdy and his contract extension and how much he should get paid, but he won't make or break the 2025 season. The 49ers are a run-first team and they win when they have an elite running back.

Which means the 49ers need to draft another running back in case McCaffrey goes down again. And it sounds like they will.

"I think you always hope to address it every year," head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Tuesday at the NFL Annual League Meeting. "Of course, we're set with Christian McCaffrey, but every single year except two, we've gone through four running backs. Most teams do, so you always have to be prepared for that. But Christian is healthy. He's doing great. We have Isaac Guerendo in there working. Was pumped to get Patrick Taylor Jr. back. We'll see if we add one in the draft, but you'd like to add one every year."

TRANSLATION: The 49ers either will draft a running back or sign one as an undrafted free agent, or both.

Under Shanahan, the 49ers often trade up for a running back in Round 3 or 4 and then sign another one as an undrafted free agent, and the undrafted running back usually is better.

Let's see if history repeats itself.

More 49ers news

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News