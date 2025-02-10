All 49ers

49ers Projected to Trade Deebo Samuel to Jaguars in 1st-Round Pick Swap

If any team is interested in trading for Samuel, the Jaguars might be the one.

Grant Cohn

December 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The 49ers will trade Deebo Samuel this offseason if they can find a trade partner.

Last offseason, multiple teams were interested in trading for Samuel and would have offered mid-round picks. The 49ers nearly pulled the trigger on trading Samuel during the draft but the deal fell apart at the last minute according to him.

Which means the 49ers probably will attempt to trade Samuel again during this year's draft. And Pro Football Focus projects the 49ers to trade Samuel and the 11th pick in the draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars for the fifth pick in the draft.

"The 49ers have reportedly allowed wide receiver Deebo Samuel to seek a trade," writes PFF analyst Trevor Sikkema. "This isn’t the first time they’ve explored trading Samuel, so it seems more likely to go through this time. Here, they do a pick swap with Jacksonville (about a second-round trade value) to jump up and get one of the top defensive linemen in the draft."

If any team is interested in trading for Samuel, the Jaguars might be the one. They need a wide receiver to pair with Brian Thomas Jr., plus head coach Liam Coen used to work for the Rams so Samuel would fit his scheme.

But I highly doubt that Samuel has second-round value in a trade. Maybe he had that value last year, but not now. He's probably worth a fifth-round pick at best. Which means the 49ers would have to send the Jaguars more picks to make the deal happen.

I'm guessing the 49ers simply will release Samuel.

