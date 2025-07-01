The 49ers are Projected to Win the NFC West Thanks to Easy Schedule
The 49ers didn't necessarily improve their roster this offseason, but they did improve their chances of making the playoffs.
That's because they finished last in the NFC West this past season. Which means they get to play an easier schedule than the team that finished first -- the Los Angelesd Rams.
That's why Pro Football Talk expects the 49ers to win the NFC West this year.
"It's important to note that the injury-riddled 49ers finished last in the NFC West last year and the Rams finished first, which gives the 49ers a big edge in the NFL's scheduling formula, which determines three opponents for each team," writes PFT's Michael David Smith.
"The scheduling formula means the 49ers get to play the last place teams in the NFC North, NFC East and AFC North from last season. Those teams are the Bears, Giants and Browns. In the early lines, the 49ers are favored in all three of those games.
"The Rams play the first-place teams in those divisions, the Lions, Eagles and Ravens. The Rams are underdogs in all three of those games.
"In a close division, those three games could be the difference, and could help the 49ers move from worst to first in the NFC West."
Smith makes good points. Unfortunately for the 49ers, those three games are no layups. That's because Kyle Shanahan is 1-9 in his career against Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, and that game will be played in Cleveland, where it could be raining or snowing, and Brock Purdy struggles when the ball is wet.
In addition, Giants quarterback Russell Wilson is 18-3 in his career against the 49ers, who hate playing on New York's artificial turf. That's where Nick Bosa tore his ACL in 2020. Finally, the Bears might be tough this season now that their head coach is Ben Johnson.
The 49ers could win those games, but they're still one injury to Trent Williams away from having the worst offensive line in the NFL. I wouldn't bet on him staying healthy at this stage of his career.