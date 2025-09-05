All 49ers

Kyle Shanahan Gushes About the Impact this Coach is Making on the 49ers

Kyle Shanahan gave endless praise for the positive impact that this coach is making on the 49ers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan answers questions from reporters following the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan answers questions from reporters following the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Arguably the best offseason move the San Francisco 49ers made was reuniting with Robert Saleh.

The 49ers needed a serious boost on their defense, and there's no better coach for the job than Saleh as defensive coordinator. Kyle Shanahan has spoken ad nauseam about Saleh since he rejoined.

However, there is another coach whom Shanahan is elated with. At his press conference on Wednesday, Shanahan was gushing over the positive impact this coach has made on the 49ers.

The coach that Kyle Shanahan is gushing over

Sep 24, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts coach Gus Bradley during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

It's assistant head coach and defensive assistant Gus Bradley.

“Gus has been a stud. Never got a chance to work with him until this year. He's probably like the most upbeat guy on our staff. I love having him around," said Shanahan. "He's a great guy to hang out with and [Robert] Saleh a ton. You know, Saleh, I would say Gus mentored Saleh early in his career, especially at Jacksonville. Then they've been separate for a while.

"So now for them to get back together after they started together, they see it a lot different, but they're always from the same foundation. To have someone like that to bounce ideas off of and where he went to and where Saleh has gone to, I think is really cool for Saleh to have and just for our building to have."

Saleh is the reason Bradley is with the 49ers. They never would've gone after Bradley without Saleh, and so far, they have to be happy that Saleh advocated for the 49ers to bring him in.

49ers assistant coach Gus Bradley
Indianapolis Colts Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley talks to players Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, before a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Shanahan isn't the only person who has loved having Bradley on the team. Some players have been outspoken about the positive influence Bradley is having on them.

"Guess is my guy man," said Ji'Ayir Brown earlier in training camp. "Gus is one of the better philosophers I've been around coming up in the sport. The way he sees it, the way he visualizes the game, the players that he's encountered through his career. He has a lot to teach me and I've been staying close to Gus being that he is one of the OG's in the game."

Being a tenured coach, especially a friendly one, goes a long way with the 49ers. It's probably because the majority of the coaches on the 49ers are tough and rough around the edges.

Bradley gives them a different dynamic. He's like a breath of fresh air. Hopefully, that fresh air leads to progress in improving the defense this season.

