All 49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy Climbs to No. 11 in NFL.com's QB Power Rankings

This is an extremely generous ranking.

Grant Cohn

Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) passes the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) passes the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

Brock Purdy's stock seems to be on the rise.

Just a few weeks ago, he was the main reason the 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. Purdy threw a whopping three interceptions in that game, then head coach Kyle Shanahan appeared to give him a stern lecture at his locker after the game.

Now, he's coming off a win over the Dallas Cowboys in which he struggled in the fourth quarter but was elite in the third. And so he has risen from no. 12 to no. 11 in The NFL Network's Week 10 quarterback power rankings.

"Purdy's peak performances have been spectacular, but like the rest of his team, he's lacked consistency this season," writes NFL.com analyst Nick Shook. "Kansas City twisted him into a pretzel in Week 7 and he struggled in a Week 5 loss to Arizona. On the bright side, Purdy overcame a quiet first half by keying an offensive explosion in the third quarter in the 49ers’ most recent game, which powered them to a bounce-back win over the Cowboys heading into the bye. If he can iron out the wrinkles in tandem with his teammates, Purdy should climb -- and we might be reminded of San Francisco's place among NFL contenders."

This is an extremely generous ranking for a quarterback who has 13 touchdowns, 9 turnovers and a .500 record this season. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts has 18 touchdowns, 7 turnovers and a 6-2 record and he ranks 15th. Go figure.

I wonder if people will be so kind to Purdy after he gets paid.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News