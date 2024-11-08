49ers QB Brock Purdy Climbs to No. 11 in NFL.com's QB Power Rankings
Brock Purdy's stock seems to be on the rise.
Just a few weeks ago, he was the main reason the 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. Purdy threw a whopping three interceptions in that game, then head coach Kyle Shanahan appeared to give him a stern lecture at his locker after the game.
Now, he's coming off a win over the Dallas Cowboys in which he struggled in the fourth quarter but was elite in the third. And so he has risen from no. 12 to no. 11 in The NFL Network's Week 10 quarterback power rankings.
"Purdy's peak performances have been spectacular, but like the rest of his team, he's lacked consistency this season," writes NFL.com analyst Nick Shook. "Kansas City twisted him into a pretzel in Week 7 and he struggled in a Week 5 loss to Arizona. On the bright side, Purdy overcame a quiet first half by keying an offensive explosion in the third quarter in the 49ers’ most recent game, which powered them to a bounce-back win over the Cowboys heading into the bye. If he can iron out the wrinkles in tandem with his teammates, Purdy should climb -- and we might be reminded of San Francisco's place among NFL contenders."
This is an extremely generous ranking for a quarterback who has 13 touchdowns, 9 turnovers and a .500 record this season. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts has 18 touchdowns, 7 turnovers and a 6-2 record and he ranks 15th. Go figure.
I wonder if people will be so kind to Purdy after he gets paid.