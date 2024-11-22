All 49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy had an MRI and his Status for Sunday is "Tenuous"

This doesn't sound good.

Grant Cohn

November 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) passes the football against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
November 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) passes the football against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

This doesn't sound good.

Brock Purdy's shoulder soreness is severe enough that he had an MRI this week according to general manager John Lynch, who revealed that news Friday morning on KNBR in San Francisco. Lynch did not reveal the exact nature of Purdy's injury.

"We feel good about where it's at from that standpoint," Lynch said. "But still, you have to be able to go out and operate. And so, we're kind of figuring all that out. Brock's going to show up here today, and we'll see where he can go in terms of practice, and we'll make some decisions accordingly."

Purdy injured his shoulder this past Sunday during the 49ers' 20-17 loss to the Seahawks. In hindsight, maybe that's why Purdy had one the worst performances of his career -- he routinely missed throws he typically would complete.

"I know that he kind of fought through it throughout the course of the game," Lynch said. "And I'm not saying anything debilitating, but I did see him, during the course of the game, throwing a lot in between. Anytime there was a pause in the game, he kept throwing. And so I think, at that point, you're probably feeling something, but I think he was so focused on trying to win that game. "We've had a plan to try to try to quiet it down. And Wednesday, didn't do any throwing. Kind of went out there and just did practice. Thursday, started to do some throwing, and then went inside and did some rehab, per the plan. So we'll see where he's at today. Hopefully, he makes progress, and we can have a shot at this weekend, but we'll see. I think it is tenuous."

It seems clear that Purdy's shoulder will not be 100 percent healthy by Sunday. So the 49ers have to decide if Purdy still gives them the best chance to win. Sure, he still can run around, but can he throw better than last week? If not, the 49ers should play Brandon Allen or Joshua Dobbs instead.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News