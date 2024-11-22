49ers QB Brock Purdy had an MRI and his Status for Sunday is "Tenuous"
This doesn't sound good.
Brock Purdy's shoulder soreness is severe enough that he had an MRI this week according to general manager John Lynch, who revealed that news Friday morning on KNBR in San Francisco. Lynch did not reveal the exact nature of Purdy's injury.
"We feel good about where it's at from that standpoint," Lynch said. "But still, you have to be able to go out and operate. And so, we're kind of figuring all that out. Brock's going to show up here today, and we'll see where he can go in terms of practice, and we'll make some decisions accordingly."
Purdy injured his shoulder this past Sunday during the 49ers' 20-17 loss to the Seahawks. In hindsight, maybe that's why Purdy had one the worst performances of his career -- he routinely missed throws he typically would complete.
"I know that he kind of fought through it throughout the course of the game," Lynch said. "And I'm not saying anything debilitating, but I did see him, during the course of the game, throwing a lot in between. Anytime there was a pause in the game, he kept throwing. And so I think, at that point, you're probably feeling something, but I think he was so focused on trying to win that game. "We've had a plan to try to try to quiet it down. And Wednesday, didn't do any throwing. Kind of went out there and just did practice. Thursday, started to do some throwing, and then went inside and did some rehab, per the plan. So we'll see where he's at today. Hopefully, he makes progress, and we can have a shot at this weekend, but we'll see. I think it is tenuous."
It seems clear that Purdy's shoulder will not be 100 percent healthy by Sunday. So the 49ers have to decide if Purdy still gives them the best chance to win. Sure, he still can run around, but can he throw better than last week? If not, the 49ers should play Brandon Allen or Joshua Dobbs instead.