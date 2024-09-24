49ers QB Brock Purdy had an MRI on his Back and is Day to Day
This doesn't sound great.
Brock Purdy is day to day with back soreness according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.
"His MRI was good," Shanahan said on a conference call, "so we feel good about that. But just sore today and hopefully it'll feel better by Wednesday."
Purdy presumably injured his back Sunday during the 49ers' 27-24 loss to the Rams, although it's unclear when he might have gotten hurt. Perhaps during one of his quarterback sneak attempts.
Shanahan downplayed the severity of Purdy's injury, but keep in mind Shanahan also initially called Christian McCaffrey's Achilles tendonitis a calf strain, he initially called Javon Hargrave's torn triceps a contusion and he initially called George Kittle's pulled hamstring a cramp. So we'll have to see for ourselves just how injured Purdy truly is.
It sounds like there's a legitimate chance that Purdy won't be able to practice with the team on Wednesday. Shanahan said he hopes that Purdy can practice, not that he expects Purdy to practice. Big difference.
And if Purdy's back hurt enough for him to get an MRI, I'm guessing "soreness" is an understatement for what he has. I'm guessing he's in significant pain. I'm guessing the 49ers don't really know what his status for this week will be.
If Purdy is less than 100 percent healthy, he shouldn't play. He's too important to their future to play him when he's injured this early in the season against the Patriots. The 49ers should be able to beat New England without Purdy.
Stay tuned.