49ers QB Brock Purdy has Improved Dramatically as a Runner

Brock Purdy is having a fascinating season.

Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) spikes the football after scoring the touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
As the NFL's scouting report on Purdy has become more sophisticated, his passing stats have declined and his rushing numbers have improved.

Last season, he led the league with a 113 quarterback rating. This season, his 93.7 rating ranks 16th. He's struggling to pass against man-to-man coverage because he's missing Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk, who was not playing well before he injured his knee.

As Purdy searches for ways to beat the book on him, he's scrambling more and more. And this strategy is paying off.

In 16 games last season, Purdy rushed just 39 times for 144 yards (3.7 yards per attempt), 15 first downs and 2 touchdowns. This season through just eight games, Purdy already has rushed 42 times for 210 yards (5.0 yards per attempt), 22 first downs and 3 touchdowns. He's 17 yards away from passing Isaac Guerendo as the team's second-leading rusher behind Jordan Mason.

When the 49ers offense is out of rhythm, its best play often is a Purdy scramble. Teams just don't account for him as a rusher. Or if they do account for him with a spy, which is rare, the spy isn't quick or fast enough to keep up. Purdy is just too elusive.

Purdy needs to continue to scramble when the lanes present themselves because the offense isn't nearly as effective when he stands in the pocket like a robot trying to execute plays exactly as Kyle Shanahan drew them up.

The 49ers need Purdy to be a playmaker.

