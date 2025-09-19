All 49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy Opens Up About His ‘New Perspective’ After Toe Injury

Brock Purdy on navigating a turf toe injury.

Henry Cheal

Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) reacts following a failed third down play against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) reacts following a failed third down play against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Injuries have piled up on the San Francisco 49ers' offense this season, starting with Brock Purdy’s toe injury in Week 1.

Purdy's injuries leave still day-to-day ahead of Week 3, but backup Mac Jones will likely get the nod to start anyway.

Purdy explains the new challenge of dealing with a toe injury

Brock Purd
Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks to make a pass during the first half against Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Normally, these injuries could mean multiple months out. It can be one of the most brutal injuries in the NFL. Fortunately for Purdy, the injury ended up being much less serious than initially feared.

Purdy reflects on the “new perspective” he gained while recovering from the first toe injury of his NFL and playing career.

“Yeah. I’ve never dealt with a toe injury," Purdy admitted on Thursday to the media.

"But yeah, it’s crazy just talking to receivers and skill position guys, you hear them go through a toe injury or whatnot, and then they say it’s one of one of the most painful things because you use your toe (laugh) and you use your feet in every little movement.

"You have to be explosive and go in and out of cuts. So yeah, I definitely have a new perspective and an appreciation for making sure that your toes are healthy and everything.”

If Purdy misses Week 3, he will likely to continue same approach

Brock Purd
Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) reacts after the game against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Although a final decision has yet to be made on whether Purdy or Jones will play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, Purdy plans to maintain his current approach.

He was seen watching from the sidelines during Week 2’s game against the New Orleans Saints. It’s likely he will do the same in Week 3 if Jones starts again. Purdy will offer key support from the touchline. A team leader.

“Yeah, obviously I’m in tune every single play call. Last week, I’m on the sideline, but how can I help my team and be a guy there for Mac helping him with what he saw on the field when he comes off the sideline or talking to other players about the play and stuff," he said.

"So, it’s just like handling all that, but obviously being in tune and seeing what he’s seeing out on the field, it’s tougher when you’re on the sideline. But I understand what it’s like to be in his shoes and him going through reads and trying to handle the emotions of a game, it’s not easy. And so obviously I want to be there for him and my whole team as a whole.”

Read More

feed

Published
Henry Cheal
HENRY CHEAL

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

Home/News