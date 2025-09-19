49ers QB Brock Purdy Opens Up About His ‘New Perspective’ After Toe Injury
Injuries have piled up on the San Francisco 49ers' offense this season, starting with Brock Purdy’s toe injury in Week 1.
Purdy's injuries leave still day-to-day ahead of Week 3, but backup Mac Jones will likely get the nod to start anyway.
Purdy explains the new challenge of dealing with a toe injury
Normally, these injuries could mean multiple months out. It can be one of the most brutal injuries in the NFL. Fortunately for Purdy, the injury ended up being much less serious than initially feared.
Purdy reflects on the “new perspective” he gained while recovering from the first toe injury of his NFL and playing career.
“Yeah. I’ve never dealt with a toe injury," Purdy admitted on Thursday to the media.
"But yeah, it’s crazy just talking to receivers and skill position guys, you hear them go through a toe injury or whatnot, and then they say it’s one of one of the most painful things because you use your toe (laugh) and you use your feet in every little movement.
"You have to be explosive and go in and out of cuts. So yeah, I definitely have a new perspective and an appreciation for making sure that your toes are healthy and everything.”
If Purdy misses Week 3, he will likely to continue same approach
Although a final decision has yet to be made on whether Purdy or Jones will play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, Purdy plans to maintain his current approach.
He was seen watching from the sidelines during Week 2’s game against the New Orleans Saints. It’s likely he will do the same in Week 3 if Jones starts again. Purdy will offer key support from the touchline. A team leader.
“Yeah, obviously I’m in tune every single play call. Last week, I’m on the sideline, but how can I help my team and be a guy there for Mac helping him with what he saw on the field when he comes off the sideline or talking to other players about the play and stuff," he said.
"So, it’s just like handling all that, but obviously being in tune and seeing what he’s seeing out on the field, it’s tougher when you’re on the sideline. But I understand what it’s like to be in his shoes and him going through reads and trying to handle the emotions of a game, it’s not easy. And so obviously I want to be there for him and my whole team as a whole.”