49ers QB Brock Purdy Ranks 14th in NFL.com' Week 18 QB Index
Brock Purdy may have cost himself some serious money this season.
He wasn't bad, but he wasn't good, either. He was remarkably mediocre. And when the game was on the line in the second half, he was a liability. He often negated all the good things he did earlier in the game.
And that's why Purdy ranks 14th out of 32 starting quarterbacks in NFL.com's Week 18 QB Index.
"We saw both sides of Purdy on Monday night," writes NFL.com analyst Nick Shook. "It started with the poised, accurate passer who simply executes when everything around him is going well, and unfortunately ended with the version of Purdy that tends to sink his own team's chances with occasional misses or poor decisions. He sailed a pass over Ricky Pearsall's head in the second half, resulting in an interception, then doomed the 49ers' comeback efforts with another interception, which was thrown before Purdy checked to see if coverage had deviated from the pre-snap look. To his credit, Purdy did a good job of moving the ball early when targeting a wide-open George Kittle on multiple occasions. Plus, he guided Pearsall into an important role in this offense for at least one night. But I'm left with one uncomfortable conclusion: I don't think Purdy is among the group of quarterbacks who elevate their offenses beyond adversity into elite territory. Sure, the 49ers are missing pieces, but Purdy feels more like a quarterback who will get the job done in a good situation than one who makes the situation great. That's not an encouraging assessment for a guy who's in line to sign a new contract soon.
What a brutal yet fair assessment. Even the compliments were backhanded. Purdy is starting to establish a reputation as a front-runner who can't close. We'll see if the 49ers give him the contract extension he wants.