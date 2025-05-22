49ers QB Brock Purdy Says his Throwing Arm is 100-Percent Healthy
It's easy to forget that Brock Purdy injured his throwing arm twice last season.
First, he injured it Week 11 at home against the Seattle Seahawks. Injured it early in the game and played through it the rest of the way. Didn't play particularly well. Lost the game. But still played through it.
The next week against the Green Bay Packers, Purdy could not play. So Brandon Allen started instead. The following week, Purdy played in the snow against the Bills and struggled. Finally, in a Week 17 loss to the Detroit Lions, he injured his surgically repaired throwing elbow and then sat out the season finale against the Cardinals.
On Wednesday, Purdy was asked about his throwing arm and his plans for improving this offseason.
"My body feels great," Purdy said. "I feel really healthy and 100-percent. And so, it's just finding ways to get better. Obviously, just with the new guys and running routes and watching the film and applying that to the field with the ways that we can right now. And then, two years ago, obviously coming off of surgery, I didn't have OTAs and even camp for me was two days on, one day off. So, I was missing a day and so just being grateful that I'm out there and actually getting better and throwing and having an offseason to work on fundamentals has been huge.
"And obviously I said that last year, but this year, we didn't make the playoffs and we had some time away to actually decompress and think about how the season went and actually do some real reflection. The year before, Super Bowl and got married and it just went so fast and boom we were right into the next season. But man, was I itching to come back and just excited to get back with the guys and just the energy and all the guys' mindset now coming back, the locker room, the workouts, in the weight room, the film room, you name it. There’s a new kind of re-energized feeling around the facility. So yeah, it's an exciting time.”
To Purdy's credit, he's a tough guy. He probably wouldn't reveal much about his arm if it were bothering him. That being said, I take his words at face value and believe that he currently is pain-free. Still, his throwing arm is something to monitor going forward.