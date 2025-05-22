All 49ers

Brock Explains Why He Didn't Give the 49ers a Hometown Discount

I commend Purdy for getting as much money as he could.

Grant Cohn

Jan 28, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Fox Sports broadcaster and former NFL player Michael Strahan interviews San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) after winning the NFC Championship football game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Jan 28, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Fox Sports broadcaster and former NFL player Michael Strahan interviews San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) after winning the NFC Championship football game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
There's a misconception about Brock Purdy.

Just because he's a nice guy who looks 16 years old and is a devout Christian, some people thought he might give the 49ers a massive discount with his current contract extension as if he's not a professional competitor.

On Wednesday, Purdy was asked about getting what he feels he deserves.

"I don't know if there was a narrative of Brock’s going to take a pay cut because he is a nice guy, or this or that," Purdy said. "But for me it's I play in the NFL, there's 32 starting quarterbacks and those guys, like it's not the easiest job in the world. And for me, with what I've done and everything, I could hang my hat on the fact that I've had success in this league and I'm capable of leading an organization all the way to the end, the Super Bowl. I proved that.

"And so, for me I know who I am and I'm going to obviously want to get what I deserve, but also surround myself, like I said, with guys around me and not just try to take every penny for myself. But that's the whole point of negotiating, you go throughout that you try to meet in the middle ground and where we ended, I'm extremely grateful and happy with.”

TRANSLATION: Purdy isn't greedy, he simply wants the validation that comes with being an NFL quarterback who has had some success. Which means he wants what's fair given his chosen profession. I respect that. He'd be a sucker if he settled for less. And he's not a sucker.

That being said, did he really lead an organization all the way to the end? He was the quarterback on the 2023 team, but I don't think he led that team to the Super Bowl. And when he made it there, he lost. So his resume is similar to Jimmy Garoppolo's, and he's a backup now.

Jared Goff, Cam Newton and Colin Kaepernick all lost Super Bowls as well. Were they franchise quarterbacks because they got there? Debatable.

Either way, I commend Purdy for getting as much money as he could.

GRANT COHN

