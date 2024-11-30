49ers QB Brock Purdy Sheds Light on his Shoulder Injury
Brock Purdy will make his return from a shoulder injury this Sunday when the 49ers face the Buffalo Bills.
On Friday, Purdy spoke to the media for the first time since he injured his shoulder. Here's what he said courtesy of the 49ers p.r. department.
Q: Can you kind of take us through what happened against Seattle and just what's been going on with the shoulder?
PURDY: “It was just throughout the game and all that kind of stuff. I'm not really sure when or what. But with where I'm at now, I feel good. Going into this game, I'm excited to be able to play.”
Q: When did you turn the corner? We were out there earlier in the week and it looked like you weren't doing much, and all of a sudden today you were. Was it yesterday or what?
PURDY: “Yeah. Just throughout the week and stuff, the different things that we did in terms of like a throwing program, I started feeling good. What was that? Probably Thanksgiving, yesterday. That’s when I practiced and felt good about it. And then today I felt really good at practice too.”
Q: Was there, head coach Kyle Shanahan said that you had to go back for a second MRI, it was like, did we miss something? Last week were there some, were you having some natural concern of like is this serious, what's going on here?
PURDY: “Yeah, I mean, anytime you go through an injury and stuff like that you want to know what's going on with your body and how long something could be or if something's serious or not, if you're healthy or not. So all those things definitely ran through my mind. But glad everything was clean within the MRI and knowing that we had a plan to get ready for this week and I'm ready to go now.”
Q: Yesterday at practice, were you able to make all the throws?
PURDY: “Yeah.”
Q: It's got to be a relief. The weather conditions, wind that you might have to deal with in Buffalo, how important is it for you to have full arm strength ready to go?
PURDY: “Oh, for sure. If I'm out there playing, which is the plan, then I'll be able to make every throw that we have drawn up. I wouldn't go out there playing not 100-percent. I want to go out there feeling really good and have the confidence to make every throw. So that's the plan.”
Q: I think you played, what, 45, 48 games in college. I don't know if you ever missed a game. And then here you played, including playoffs, I think 37 in a row. What was it like to not be preparing to play for a week?
PURDY: “Yeah, it was tough, Going into the week, I had the mindset of, ‘Alright, I'm going to see how I feel and I want to play.’ And then obviously I wasn't able to and wasn't ready. So for me, mentally, it was like, ‘Alright, this is different, it's new.’ Because I've always been able to find a way come game time to be ready to play for my guys, both in college and the NFL. So last week was definitely new, going into it knowing that I can't play. And then obviously supporting [QB] Brandon [Allen] and getting him ready and stuff. It was all new. But I'm glad we're moved on, we're healthy and ready for this one.”
Q: When was the last time that you were not able to start a football game?
PURDY: “Maybe my junior year of high school, the first three games, due to mono. I think that was the first time. Last year against the Rams, we just sat me or whatever, to stay healthy going into the playoffs. But the last time I missed because I couldn't go was yeah, high school.”
Q: Did you have an opportunity to kind of just take a step back and take a view of just how the season has gone? Because once the season starts, you're just grinding, getting ready for the next opponent. Did you afford yourself that opportunity at all to just kind of see where things can go here for the final six games?
PURDY: “Yeah. Last week, just sitting on the sideline against Green Bay and stuff, towards the end of the game it was like, ‘Alright, this is where we're at and what it's going to take moving forward and how we have to look at it one day at a time.’ So for me, it was just, it was a good reflection of just how hard the NFL is. A lot of games have come down to the last couple possessions, fourth quarter and it can either go one way or another. And so, we've experienced both this year and you can't take anything for granted. So started thinking about those kinds of things and more than anything, it's like you can't look too far ahead in the future still. We have six games to play and all of our wants and desires and opportunity lay right in front of us. And so it's up to us. That’s really just what I started reflecting on and where I was trying to get my mind at.”
Q: You dove for the touchdown against the Seahawks. I think your dad has said in the past that that's sort of your calling card, something that you've done your whole life. Do you have to sort of rethink that moving forward, those types of plays?
PURDY: “No. Obviously I want to be smart and when you're diving at the pylon, be smart with the ball and not have it get hit out and be a touchback or a turnover or anything like that. But that's part of my game of being able to move around and do what it takes to get in the endzone. And I've done that, high school, college and then NFL. So yeah, obviously be smart, protect myself kind of thing, but that's my competitive nature where I want to make it happen if I can and being smart about it.”
Q: You go play a team as daunting as Buffalo without the left side of your starting offensive line. How do you process that?
PURDY: “Obviously you’d love to have your guys that are starting play, but that's the NFL and I have all the trust in the world in the guys that we have behind our starters. And so, [OL] Jaylon Moore I think has done a great job coming in and then [OL] Ben Bartch, we know he's had history of playing as a starter in the NFL. So, that's part of the game, guys get banged up, guys get thrown in. But with the unit that we've had, I think we've had guys that have a lot of reps and have trust in them for sure. So, just got to go out and compete and get it done.”
Q: When you’re not diving for a touchdown, I don’t think you slid against the Seahawks and there were instances where you took some decent hits, maybe, second-and-18 and you gained four. I realize your adrenaline's going, you're competitive, but maybe you rethink those type of situations?
PURDY: “For sure. It's a long game. It's four quarters. It's a long season. And so, when it's second-and-18, just like you said, instead of getting a gain of four and lowering your shoulders and trying to get everything you get and being a competitor, I think it just comes down to the situation and being smart. Not only just protecting myself, but for my team. I want to be available to play and compete for my team and my guys around me. So, definitely got to think about all of those things and just be smart. How can I check the ball down, get the ball into a tight end or receiver's hands, running backs hands as a check down? I’ve definitely got to think about those things. It's the NFL and I have to learn as we go to be smart and protect my body, for sure.”