49ers QB Tanner Mordecai Impresses Kyle Shanahan in Preseason Debut
SANTA CLARA -- Did the 49ers just find another overlooked gem at quarterback?
Two years ago, they drafted Brock Purdy with the final pick, and he turned into their starting quarterback and an MVP candidate. This year, they signed Tanner Mordecai as an undrafted free agent rookie. And so far, he looks promising.
Mordecai played in the fourth quarter of the 49ers' 16-10 preseason win over the New Orleans Saints, and he completed 4 of 6 passes for 44 yards. Keep in mind, this was his first career preseason game. In Purdy's first preseason game two years ago, he completed 3 of 6 passes for 36 yards.
“I thought he did a good job," Kyle Shanahan said about Mordecai. "He got a couple chances with some throws. He ran the huddle very well. He got us in and out. I think he took us on that drive to get a field goal there at the end. Wish he would have gotten a little bit more, but did good with what we gave him.”
Sounds like Mordecai could get even more playing time this Saturday in the 49ers' preseason finale against the Raiders.
Mordecai is intriguing because he's similar to Purdy. Both quarterbacks came into the league with a ton of playing experience in college. So when Purdy got his opportunity to play as a rookie with the 49ers' All Star supporting cast, he knew what to do with it.
Mordecai may not be the next Purdy, but he could become an excellent backup for the 49ers.