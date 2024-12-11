49ers-Rams Injury Report: Good News on Nick Bosa, Isaac Guerendo
The San Francisco 49ers have ruled out three players against the Los Angeles Rams for Thursday Night Football.
Nick Bosa and Isaac Guerendo aren't one of those players. The 49ers have listed Bosa
(hip/oblique) and Guerendo (foot) as questionable heading into the matchup with the Rams. It's surprising to see both players being given a chance.
The 49ers didn't practice normally this week since they have a quick turnaround. They didn't practice on Monday and Tuesday was a walkthrough with Bosa and Guerendo listed as "out" of those sessions. However, they both managed to get in limited participation in Wednesday's session, another walkthrough.
Guerendo is nursing a foot sprain he suffered in the win over the Chicago Bears. His injury isn't likely fully healed yet given that it's been only a few days. It's tough to imagine Guerendo being anywhere near as effective as he was against the Bears if he is active against the Rams.
Perhaps the 49ers hope he can tough it out with some supplements to lessen the pain. That is probably the same logic being used with Bosa. However, there is a little more optimism with Bosa. Last week, he was ruled as "doubtful" against the Bears, indicating he has improved.
It looks like he is at a sufficient level to be active for the 49ers. Of course, the 49ers could end up ruling Bosa and Guerendo out still. But they are at a state with their health where the 49ers are going to give them a chance to suit up depending on how they feel.
As for the three players the 49ers ruled out: Trent Williams (ankle), Malik Mustapha (chest. shoulder), and Ben Bartch (ankle). Williams and Bartch were expected, but Mustapha is a shock and will sting the 49ers. Ji'Ayir Brown should return back into the starting lineup.
Khalil Davis (knee) and Dre Greenlaw (Achilles) are the other two players with a "questionable" status. It looks like Greenlaw will make his 2024 debut against the Rams after all.