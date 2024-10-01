All 49ers

49ers Rank 12th in NFL.com's Week 5 Power Rankings

The 49ers called their win over the Patriots this past Sunday a work of art. Was it really, though?

Grant Cohn

Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) runs off the field after the game against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
NFL.com's Eric Edholm wasn't impressed. That's why he placed the 49ers 12th in his Week 5 power rankings -- the same spot he placed them last week.

"Soundly beating the Patriots was a step in the right direction, but the injuries and self-inflicted mistakes are too plentiful to sustain," Edholm writes. "Fred Warner made the first big play of the game with his thrilling pick-six, but he left the game with an ankle injury and didn’t return. George Kittle returned from injury, along with Deebo Samuel, but even Kittle left the game for a spell before returning. Kittle scored late in the second quarter to make it 20-0, but the Niners had two touchdowns called back by penalty on the drive. They also coughed up a fumble on a kick return that led to the Patriots’ only TD, and Brock Purdy kept the door open with a fourth-quarter interception in a two-score game. The 49ers played with fire on Sunday and got away with it against a lesser team. Cleaning things up during this next four-game span -- and getting better injury luck -- will be absolutely critical to getting back to where they want to be."

For what it's worth, I agree with everything that Edholm wrote. Beating the Patriots is good, but it shouldn't change anyone's opinion of the 49ers. They still have much to prove.

Grant Cohn
