49ers Rank 13th in ESPN's Early 2025 NFL Power Rankings
The 49ers certainly expect to be Super Bowl contenders next season, but ESPN doesn't.
In an extremely early power ranking for 2025, the 49ers ranked 13th out of 32 teams according to ESPN, which is quite a sobering assessment. And even 13th seems generous considering the 49ers are ahead of teams such as the Broncos (10-7 in 2024), the Seahawks (10-7), the Buccaneers (10-7), the Steelers (10-7) and the Cardinals (beat the 49ers twice last season).
Meanwhile, the 49ers were 6-11. Their record should be better this season now that they have Robert Saleh back as their defensive coordinator and an easier schedule than last year. But the 49ers may not be able to improve their team much in free agency because they're going to have to spend so much money just to extend Brock Purdy, George Kittle and maybe Dre Greenlaw.
The 49ers are hoping older players such as Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey can stay healthy and perform at an elite level for an entire season, but they may not have that capability anymore. Meanwhile, the Commanders, the Lions and the Cardinals probably will be aggressive in adding free agents this offseason.
The 49ers seem a ways away from competing from the teams who are a ways away from competing with the Eagles. They need to spend two years' worth of high draft picks on the trenches to begin to replicate the roster Philadelphia has assembled.
No one is scared of the 49ers anymore.