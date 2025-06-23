49ers Rank 13th in Post-Minicamp NFL Power Rankings
The 49ers are in limbo.
They still have their core of veteran Pro Bowlers, but they're getting older. And they have five or six rookies who need to start and play well this season for the 49ers to make the playoffs.
That's why Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio ranks the 49ers 13th out of 32 teams in his post-minicamp NFL power rankings.
"Don't be surprised if they rebound all the way to the NFC Championship, and possibly beyond," writes Florio.
That's a strange thing to write about a team he ranks 13th. It seems Florio would be surprised if the 49ers rebounded all the way to the NFC Championship and possibly beyond. Otherwise, he would have ranked them higher.
In addition, it seems the 49ers themselves would be surprised if they made a legitimate Super Bowl run, considering they currently have more than $46 million in salary-cap space that they don't seem motivated to spend. If they truly thought they were a player or two away from returning to the NFC Championship game, they have more than enough cap space to get those players. And Jalen Ramsey is on the trade block right now. And they can afford him. But it doesn't seem like they want him.
I'm guessing the 49ers want to see what they have in their rookies during training camp, preseason and the first few weeks of the regular season. If they're not quite ready to contribute but the team is winning anyway, don't be surprised if the 49ers make a big trade or two before the deadline.