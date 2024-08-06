49ers RB Coach Explains How Jordan Mason has Grown Up
SANTA CLARA -- 49ers running backs coach Bobby Turner was asked about Jordan Mason on Monday. Here's what Turner said.
Q: We had an interesting interview with Jordan Mason the other day, and he said you two didn't hit it off right away. What was your perception of him?
TURNER: "He told you we were not on the same page?"
ME: He said he didn't know the answers in the meeting and he needed to grow up.
TURNER: "When it comes down to it, yeah. He needed to grow up and become a pro. I'm very detailed, very demanding. I don't just want an answer, I want the correct answer. So when he said we didn't hit it off, it wasn't his personality. I wasn't happy with the results. Obviously, we are now. The bottom line is he grew up and learned how to become a pro."
Q: He said he spent $3,000 on a JUGS machine and work on his receiving. Have you seen him improve in that area?
TURNER: "No doubt he improved. That was an area that he wanted to become better at, obviously we wanted him to become better at. And the more you can do, obviously you're going to help the 49ers and himself."
Q: How much has Christian McCaffrey helped Mason become a pro?
TURNER: "That's priceless, but I expect that. I love our room. Christian is unbelievable. His personality, his character, and he still wants to be the best. So he writes down notes. Not only is he listening, he also writes down, and writing crystalizes your thinking. We all learn differently. And yes, Jordan sits next to him. And he uses Christian, because Christian is a complete ball player. He can do everything with the ball in his hands and without the ball. Faking, blocking, all of that is a must. That's being a pro, and that's the area that we talked about earlier about Jordan needing to improve. So yes, he does watch."
ME: How much could you help him grow and how much does he have to do on his own?
TURNER: "No. 1 is being real and truthful with him. Let the player know what is expected of him. And then the rest of it is his attitude. He needs to want to change. I can demand it and talk to him about it daily, but with Jordan, he was willing to change to get better results."