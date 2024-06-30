What Will Jordan Mason's Role be on the 49ers in 2024?
Jordan Mason is one of the more underrated players on the San Francisco 49ers.
I know it's strange to say that about a running back who is third on the depth chart, but Mason can easily be a rotational player or even a starter for some offense's around the league. He just has an unfortunate situation where he plays behind Christian McCaffrey and former starter Elijah Mitchell.
However, 2024 can see Mason a larger role on the 49ers beyond a special teams and garbage time player. Kyle Shanahan recently said that decreasing the workload on McCaffrey might be something the 49ers look at in 2024.
“We have to protect Christian from himself," said Shanahan. "He doesn't like to ever come out no matter what the situation is and I do think that's something we could protect him with more.
It really is something they should execute, especially when the 49ers are leading by two scores. Preserving McCaffrey is critical for the 49ers. Doing that will give more carries to Mitchell and even Mason to an extent. So, what will Mason's role be on the 49ers in 2024?
As much as Shanahan talks about reducing the workload for McCaffrey, it is something that I don't foresee. Maybe towards the end of the regular season is something he does, but I fully expect him to be a workhorse again or rely a little more on Brock Purdy passing instead.
Carries will not be divided with Mitchell, and especially not Mason. His role for 2024 is the same as in 2023. To be the garbage time guy who contributes on special teams. Should McCaffrey or Mitchell miss time, then he will see an uptick in playing time on the offense.
Barring those situations, he will remain in the same role as in 2023. It's a bummer because Mason is a solid running back. I still believe he should be the player the 49ers have backing up McCaffrey, but Shanahan has a soft spot for Mitchell. It's all a game of wait and see for Mason when it comes to his opportunities.