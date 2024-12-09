49ers RB Isaac Guerendo May Have a High Ankle Sprain
Rookie running back Isaac Guerendo left late in the fourth quarter of the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Chicago Bears with what most likely is a high ankle sprain, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.
With 10:45 left in the game, Brock Purdy handed off to Guerendo, who ran behind left guard Spencer Burford for a gain of six yards, then hobbled off the field and did not return. Patrick Taylor Jr. and Ke'Shawn took the remainder of the carries and gained just 29 yards on 9 rushing attempts. The 49ers won big anyway.
Guerendo was making his first career start after both Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason landed on the Injured Reserve list. Guerendo essentially was a backup running back in college -- he started just one game. So it was unclear how he would be able to carry the workload of a starting NFL running back.
And for the most part, he did well. He averaged 5.2 yards per carry and scored two rushing touchdowns, plus he caught two passes for 50 yards. Which means he had 128 yards from scrimmage in his first career start. Not too shabby.
Unfortunately for the 49ers, he went down in the fourth quarter when they were winning by 25 points. Perhaps he wasn't fully capable of being a bellcow running back. Now the 49ers may have to play the Rams this Thursday night without him. And if Guerendo can't play, the 49ers' chances of winning will be slim to none.
Stay tuned.