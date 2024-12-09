All 49ers

49ers RB Isaac Guerendo May Have a High Ankle Sprain

Guerendo was making his first career start after both Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason landed on the Injured Reserve list.

Grant Cohn

Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo (31) catches a pass for a first down in front of Chicago Bears linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Rookie running back Isaac Guerendo left late in the fourth quarter of the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Chicago Bears with what most likely is a high ankle sprain, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

With 10:45 left in the game, Brock Purdy handed off to Guerendo, who ran behind left guard Spencer Burford for a gain of six yards, then hobbled off the field and did not return. Patrick Taylor Jr. and Ke'Shawn took the remainder of the carries and gained just 29 yards on 9 rushing attempts. The 49ers won big anyway.

Guerendo was making his first career start after both Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason landed on the Injured Reserve list. Guerendo essentially was a backup running back in college -- he started just one game. So it was unclear how he would be able to carry the workload of a starting NFL running back.

And for the most part, he did well. He averaged 5.2 yards per carry and scored two rushing touchdowns, plus he caught two passes for 50 yards. Which means he had 128 yards from scrimmage in his first career start. Not too shabby.

Unfortunately for the 49ers, he went down in the fourth quarter when they were winning by 25 points. Perhaps he wasn't fully capable of being a bellcow running back. Now the 49ers may have to play the Rams this Thursday night without him. And if Guerendo can't play, the 49ers' chances of winning will be slim to none.

Stay tuned.

GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

