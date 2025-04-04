All 49ers

49ers Receive "B-Minus" Grade for Trading Jordan Mason to Vikings

I'd give this trade a D-minus.

Grant Cohn

Sep 15, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) runs with the ball against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
This was one of the 49ers' worst moves of the offseason.

They traded Jordan Mason to the Vikings for a late-round pick swap simply because they couldn't afford to pay him and McCaffrey at the same time. The move was a salary dump considering Mason was a restricted free agent and was due for an extension.

That's why NFL.com gives the 49ers a "B-minus" for the trade.

"For San Francisco, the deal is a continuation of pervasive cost-cutting measures," writes NFL.com Analyst Kevin Patra. "Moving on from Mason and allowing ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ (who signed in K.C.) to walk removes some depth behind McCaffrey.

"However, the Niners still have ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Isaac Guerendo﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ as the primary backup, along with ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Patrick Taylor﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿. Guerendo showed pop last season, and if he improves at pass protection in Year 2, he could see the field more. Kyle Shanahan has proven he can find RBs for his scheme pretty much anywhere, so this trade makes sense as a way to trim expenses."

I think Patra's analysis is too generous.

Mason is an ascending running back who is just entering his prime -- the Vikings got a steal. Meanwhile, the 49ers are left with Guerendo, who's fast but also injury prone. And Taylor is not particularly good.

Which means the 49ers almost have to draft a running back with one of their first few picks this season. They don't have anyone who can carry the load if McCaffrey misses more time, which is likely.

