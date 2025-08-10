49ers Report Card: Who Played Well and Who Did Not Against the Broncos
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just lost their preseason opener to the Denver Broncos by a score of 30-9. The 49ers took an early 9-0 lead, and then the wheels fell off completely. To be fair, the 49ers didn't play their starters. Still, with a few exceptions, their backups really struggled.
Here are the 49ers' grades for this performance.
QUARTERBACKS: D
Mac Jones started off well. He completed a 50-yard deep pass to Jordan Watkins up the left sideline that couldn't have been thrown any better. Then the protection broke down, Jones took a bunch of hits and threw an interception on third and nine because the intended receiver, Watkins, ran the wrong route. That was Jones' final play. After him, Carter Bradley and Tanner Mordecai had a competition to see who could play worse. Both threw picks, but Mordecai also fumbled, so he was worse. Neither should make the team.
RUNNING BACKS: C
Patrick Taylor Jr. had a nice touchdown run against the Broncos' starting defense, and Corey Kiner looked explosive at times during the second half. The rest of the running backs were unremarkable. The 49ers really don't have a backup running back who scares teams.
WIDE RECEIVERS: D-MINUS
Watkins caught a nice deep ball, but none of the wide receivers who suited up for this game could beat man-to-man coverage. You have to question the coaching. When the 49ers had Wes Welker, their receivers could beat man-to-man coverage. Now he's gone, and their receivers coach is Leonard Hankerson, who isn't as good as Welker. Just look at his players.
TIGHT ENDS: B
Jake Tonges caught two passes for 25 yards -- he's the best backup tight end on the team when it comes to catching passes. Luke Farrell, the other backup tight end, was asked to cross the formation and block a good edge rusher, and he whiffed. Not his fault. That's an impossible matchup for a tight end.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN: F
Spencer Burford was absolutely attrocious at left tackle, which is bad news for the 49ers because Burford currently is the backup left tackle. And Trent Williams misses a few games every season. And it doesn't appear that Burford is good enough at left tackle for the 49ers to beat anyone with him on the field. Andre Dillard had better healthy up.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN: C-PLUS
Alfred Collins did a lot of jumping up and down after getting blocked. I guess he was trying to knock down passes. CJ West didn't record any tackles but he did split some double teams, which is impressive. Veteran Kalia Davis was the most impressive defensive tackle -- he really can bull rush. And undrafted rookie Sebastian Valdez had four tackles, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit and a half a sack. He just might make the team.
LINEBACKERS: C
Tatum Bethune was constantly around the ball, and Nick Martin seemed lost. Even when Martin somehow found the ball, he often missed the tackle. He has a long way to go.
DEFENSIVE BACKS: B
Nickelback Upton Stout missed the game with a sore calf. His replacement, Chase Lucas, was outstanding. He had 8 tackles, two quarterback pressures and a pass breakup. Safety Marques Sigle was the 49ers' most impressive rookie. He made seven tackles and often had the hardest hits. Then he left the game with a knee injury that doesn't seem serious. I predict that Sigle will be the starting free safety by October. He's too good not to play.
SPECIAL TEAMS: A
Jake Moody made an extra point, which means he made 100 percent of his kicks. Impressive. In addition, Junior Bergen had an excellent punt return.
COACHES: B
Robert Saleh instantly showed the creativity that previous defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen lacked. The defense blitzed often on third down and created lots of pressure. Saleh wasn't vanilla at all. It's going to be fun to see what he has in store this season. On offense, Kyle Shanahan nearly got another quarterback injured when he tried to block an edge rusher with a backup tight end. Kyle, Kyle, Kyle. When will you learn?