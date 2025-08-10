All 49ers

49ers Report Card: Who Played Well and Who Did Not Against the Broncos

Spoiler: Not many players did well.

Grant Cohn

Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
In this story:

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just lost their preseason opener to the Denver Broncos by a score of 30-9. The 49ers took an early 9-0 lead, and then the wheels fell off completely. To be fair, the 49ers didn't play their starters. Still, with a few exceptions, their backups really struggled.

Here are the 49ers' grades for this performance.

QUARTERBACKS: D

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's S
Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Mac Jones started off well. He completed a 50-yard deep pass to Jordan Watkins up the left sideline that couldn't have been thrown any better. Then the protection broke down, Jones took a bunch of hits and threw an interception on third and nine because the intended receiver, Watkins, ran the wrong route. That was Jones' final play. After him, Carter Bradley and Tanner Mordecai had a competition to see who could play worse. Both threw picks, but Mordecai also fumbled, so he was worse. Neither should make the team.

RUNNING BACKS: C

San Francisco 49ers running back Patrick Taylor Jr. (32) scores a touchdown against Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21)
August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Patrick Taylor Jr. (32) scores a touchdown against Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Patrick Taylor Jr. had a nice touchdown run against the Broncos' starting defense, and Corey Kiner looked explosive at times during the second half. The rest of the running backs were unremarkable. The 49ers really don't have a backup running back who scares teams.

WIDE RECEIVERS: D-MINUS

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins (17) catches a pass during drills on the second day of training camp. Mandat
Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins (17) catches a pass during drills on the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Watkins caught a nice deep ball, but none of the wide receivers who suited up for this game could beat man-to-man coverage. You have to question the coaching. When the 49ers had Wes Welker, their receivers could beat man-to-man coverage. Now he's gone, and their receivers coach is Leonard Hankerson, who isn't as good as Welker. Just look at his players.

TIGHT ENDS: B

Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) warms up prior to the game against t
Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Jake Tonges caught two passes for 25 yards -- he's the best backup tight end on the team when it comes to catching passes. Luke Farrell, the other backup tight end, was asked to cross the formation and block a good edge rusher, and he whiffed. Not his fault. That's an impossible matchup for a tight end.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN: F

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Spencer Burford (74) after defeating the New
Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Spencer Burford (74) after defeating the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Spencer Burford was absolutely attrocious at left tackle, which is bad news for the 49ers because Burford currently is the backup left tackle. And Trent Williams misses a few games every season. And it doesn't appear that Burford is good enough at left tackle for the 49ers to beat anyone with him on the field. Andre Dillard had better healthy up.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN: C-PLUS

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Spencer Burford (74) after defeating the New
Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle CJ West (99) participates in a blocking drill during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Alfred Collins did a lot of jumping up and down after getting blocked. I guess he was trying to knock down passes. CJ West didn't record any tackles but he did split some double teams, which is impressive. Veteran Kalia Davis was the most impressive defensive tackle -- he really can bull rush. And undrafted rookie Sebastian Valdez had four tackles, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit and a half a sack. He just might make the team.

LINEBACKERS: C

Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (37) runs the football against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Nick Martin (45) during t
August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (37) runs the football against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Nick Martin (45) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Tatum Bethune was constantly around the ball, and Nick Martin seemed lost. Even when Martin somehow found the ball, he often missed the tackle. He has a long way to go.

DEFENSIVE BACKS: B

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas State defensive back Marques Sigle (DB49) participates in drills during the 2025
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas State defensive back Marques Sigle (DB49) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nickelback Upton Stout missed the game with a sore calf. His replacement, Chase Lucas, was outstanding. He had 8 tackles, two quarterback pressures and a pass breakup. Safety Marques Sigle was the 49ers' most impressive rookie. He made seven tackles and often had the hardest hits. Then he left the game with a knee injury that doesn't seem serious. I predict that Sigle will be the starting free safety by October. He's too good not to play.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A

San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody (4) kicks an extra point as punter Thomas Morstead (7) holds the ball in the first quar
Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody (4) kicks an extra point as punter Thomas Morstead (7) holds the ball in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Jake Moody made an extra point, which means he made 100 percent of his kicks. Impressive. In addition, Junior Bergen had an excellent punt return.

COACHES: B

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh watches from the sidelines in the first quarter against the Denver Bro
Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh watches from the sidelines in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Robert Saleh instantly showed the creativity that previous defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen lacked. The defense blitzed often on third down and created lots of pressure. Saleh wasn't vanilla at all. It's going to be fun to see what he has in store this season. On offense, Kyle Shanahan nearly got another quarterback injured when he tried to block an edge rusher with a backup tight end. Kyle, Kyle, Kyle. When will you learn?

Read more

feed

Published |Modified
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News