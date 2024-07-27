All 49ers

49ers RG Spencer Burford Fractures Hand, May Need Surgery

Burford is a solid run blocker who fits the 49ers run-blocking scheme because he's quick and nimble, but he struggles in pass protection.

Grant Cohn

Jan 7, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Spencer Burford (74) during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
The 49ers won't have their starting right guard for the next few weeks.

Spencer Burford broke his hand in practice and may need surgery according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers expect Burford to miss roughly three weeks.

Burford has started 29 games in two seasons since the 49ers drafted him in 2022. But they benched him down the stretch last season in favor of veteran Jon Feliciano, who's currently injured as well. So the 49ers don't seem to have the utmost confidence in Burford.

That's why they re-signed Feliciano this offseason and spent a third-round pick on offensive lineman Dominick Puni, who started the past two practices at right guard while Burford has been out. If Puni remains healthy throughout training camp and Burford misses most of it, Puni most likely will win the starting job unless he simply isn't ready, considering the 49ers drafted him to replace Burford eventually anyway.

Burford is a solid run blocker who fits the 49ers run-blocking scheme because he's quick and nimble, but he struggles in pass protection. Last season, he gave up 6 sacks, and the season before he gave up 5. And that's because he's not a natural guard. He played left tackle in college and doesn't have the strength to hold his ground against powerful defensive tackles. So his side of the pocket often collapses whether he gives up a sack or not.

Offensive line coach Chris Foerster recently said that Puni's can hold his ground and anchor against bull rushes. If that's the case, Burford won't get his job back.

