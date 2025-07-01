49ers DC Robert Saleh Ranked NFL's Sixth-Best Defensive Coordinator
The 49ers' biggest addition of the offseason wasn't a player. It was defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.
Sure, they also traded for Bryce Huff. But Huff is valuable only because Saleh knows how to use him. Under Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio last season, Huff was a huge flop. And Fangio is the best defensive coordinator in the NFL.
But Saleh is no slouch. In fact, Pro Football Network ranks him the sixth-best defensive coordinator in the league entering the 2025 season.
"Ranking Robert Saleh this high comes with an asterisk, given that he’s returning to the defensive coordinator ranks after being fired as New York’s head coach last year," writes PFN's Jacob Infante. "That said, he remains a top defensive mind in the NFL.
"Saleh’s Jets ranked inside the top five in Defense+ in both 2022 and 2023. Before then, his defenses with the San Francisco 49ers played a significant role in their development into an NFC superpower. Now back in his old role as their DC, expect an improvement from a 49ers defense that placed just 26th in Defense+ last year."
PFN ranks Saleh behind Fangio, Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo, Vikings DC Brian Flores, Broncos DC Vance Joseph and Chargers DC Jesse Minter. These are the best of the best. And if Saleh has a good season in 2025, he could climb the list all the way to No. 3 behind Fangio and Spagnuolo. Because Joseph and Minter have not accomplished more than Saleh in the NFL.
Thank goodness the 49ers got their defensive coordinator back.