Robert Saleh Raves About Kyle Shanahan’s Leadership
Almost all of the conversation from pundits regarding leadership has centered on the players of the San Francisco 49ers.
It has been especially notable in the case of Brock Purdy, Fred Warner, and George Kittle, following the completion of their contract extensions.
Even defensive coordinator Robert Saleh has been associated as a leader on the 49ers since they haven’t gotten it from their last two coordinators.
But what always gets lost in this subject so much is that head coach Kyle Shanahan is one of the main leaders on the 49ers.
He gets overlooked because he isn’t a cheerleading coach on the sidelines. He’s mainly glued to his play sheet because he’s the offensive play caller.
However, he’s just as much of a leader as anyone on the roster. There’s a reason why the culture of the 49ers has been unshakeable since 2019, when the pieces started to get put together.
Saleh knows how amazing a leader Shanahan is, which is why he raved about it when he was asked during minicamp.
"He doesn't just close his door and he’s very transparent with everybody on the coaching staff," said Saleh of Shanahan. "He expects things done a certain way like everyone else does. And just working with him for so long now, I can I guess differentiate the tone, if that makes sense, when he gets upset, which is expected. And having been in the chair, I could see why he can get annoyed every once in a while, but he's elite in that regard.
"He's elite with the players, he's elite with the coaching staff. He just does a really good job of letting you know why he wants things done. It's just not barking and having you do things. Everybody in the building knows what their role is. They know why their role is what it is and they know exactly why they're doing things. So you'd be hard pressed to find somebody as good as him.”
Shanahan will never want the spotlight for his leadership skills. But that doesn’t change how well he is at it with his players, and it starts with his communication, like how Saleh said.
Whether it is for better or worse, players and coaches know they’re not going to get any less than full authenticity from Shanahan. Just look at how the breakup with Deebo Samuel played out.
It was all respect, and Samuel exuded his love for Shanahan. This team was in a dark hole before Shanahan took over. Even when things got dark for the team last year, the locker room was still intact.
That is the result of an excellent leader as a head coach.