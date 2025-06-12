All 49ers

How Robert Saleh Benefits From 49ers Assistant Gus Bradley

Robert Saleh played a role in the 49ers hiring assistant head coach Gus Bradley. Here is why.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Aug 12, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the sidelines during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Aug 12, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the sidelines during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

One coach who played a role in Robert Saleh’s defensive acumen is Gus Bradley.

The two spent a few years together when Bradley was the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bradley hired Saleh to be the linebackers coach.

Now, the two are reunited with the San Francisco 49ers. This time, it is Saleh who is higher up in the hierarchy as the defensive coordinator, while Bradley is an assistant head coach. The main reason Bradley is with the 49ers is because of Saleh. 

Bradley was let go from the Indianapolis Colts as their defensive coordinator, and it didn’t seem any team wanted him for that role. Luckily, Saleh was brought back to the 49ers, and he reached out to Bradley. 

For Saleh, it was a no-brainer to welcome Bradley aboard because he is a coach who Saleh will benefit from and receive excellent aid. 

“I’ve been with Gus for a long time just so much respect for him,” Saleh said. “While our philosophies are the same, I should say we look at it differently, if that makes sense. And it's kind of a good yin and yang. He sees my blind spots and I can see his. I think we just complement each other really well. But just the overall trust and working relationship that he and I have and just overall philosophy, I think he's as trustworthy as it gets.”

Bradley and Saleh also go back to their days with the Seattle Seahawks. That is where they first started to coach together. The cover-3 scheme foundation in Seattle was ran by Bradley when he was the defensive coordinator from 2009 to 2012. 

Saleh took those concepts and adapted his style to them when he joined the 49ers in 2017. Now that Saleh has a ton of experience under his belt, he has only expanded upon the foundation he learned from Bradley.

The two find themselves reunited again, only this time, Bradley will be taking orders from Saleh. Although I’m sure Saleh will be reluctant to do so with his former mentor.

Read more

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News