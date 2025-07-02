Where Robert Saleh Should Rank in the NFL as a Play Caller
Robert Saleh has been receiving a lot of praise since reuniting with the San Francisco 49ers.
First, he was touted by pundits as the best offseason move the 49ers made. It’s tough to disagree on that one.
And now, he’s been ranked as the sixth-best defensive play caller in the NFL by Pro Football Network.
“Ranking Robert Saleh this high comes with an asterisk, given that he’s returning to the defensive coordinator ranks after being fired as New York’s head coach last year," writes PFN's Jacob Infante. "That said, he remains a top defensive mind in the NFL.
“Saleh’s Jets ranked inside the top five in Defense+ in both 2022 and 2023. Before then, his defenses with the San Francisco 49ers played a significant role in their development into an NFC superpower. Now back in his old role as their DC, expect an improvement from a 49ers defense that placed just 26th in Defense+ last year."
Saleh’s ranking should come with an asterisk. In fact, he shouldn’t be ranked at all. The reality is that, as great a mind as Saleh is, he hasn’t called plays since 2020 when he last worked for the 49ers.
He was never the play caller for the New York Jets. Sure, it was his defensive scheme and tutelage, but it wasn’t he who was calling the plays. To rank him so high when it’s a little blurry as to how he will do is a bit illogical.
Now, I’m not saying to bury him in the rankings or that he won’t be solid in 2025. But he probably shouldn’t be ranked since it’s been five years.
He can be acknowledged as a fantastic mind, but doesn’t deserve a ranking yet, as he wasn’t a player caller for the Jets.