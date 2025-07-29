49ers Rookie is Having his Hype Increased by Robert Saleh
There’s no shortage of hype and excitement when it comes to San Francisco 49ers rookie Mykel Williams.
Being a first-round draft selection will always do that. However, the 49ers have been increasing the hype with Williams ever since they drafted him.
Most recently, it was Trent Williams, who likened the rookie to DeForest Buckner. That’s an incredible compliment for any player to receive, let alone a rookie.
Despite it being an amazing compliment, it isn’t one that Robert Saleh is overly fond of. That is because he believes a player comparison to Williams will cap what his potential can be.
“Buck, that's a tremendous compliment for a young man,” Saleh said. “But he's got the lengthiness and the fluidity, like the basketball body that him and Arik [Armstead] both had.
"The ability to play D-End on the outside and then be able to kick on the inside when he needs to. He's got that great flexibility. But trying to think of guys, I don't want to pigeonhole him. I don't want to put a ceiling on what he's capable of.”
Saleh essentially said the sky is the limit for Williams. It certainly will be since he is a starter for the 49ers. He became a starter the moment the 49ers drafted him No. 11 overall.
That goes against the theme of “competition” at 49ers training camp. However, draft status aside, who on earth could beat out Williams to be the starter anyway?
“Even if it was a discussion, it doesn't take long. Just look at him, right? He’s very powerful,” said Saleh when asked if there was a discussion to start Williams outright. “He's got great hands. He's got great leverage.
"He has great flexibility to go inside and out. He's unique in that regard, which we knew and which is why we were so excited to go get him. Every day he's just going to get better and prove that he belongs.”
Slowly but surely, the hype and excitement with Williams intensifies. So do the expectations. He can’t fall short of being an impactful player now.
But the odds of that don’t appear likely. He has ample opportunities, Nick Bosa opposite him, and Saleh as his coordinator. That’s a formula for success and for Williams to justify being picked No. 11.