Trent Williams Compares 49ers Rookie to Three-Time Pro Bowler
SANTA CLARA -- Trent Williams is hard to impress.
He's one of the greatest players in NFL history. In fact, he's the highest-paid non-quarterback ever. He could retire today and live like an emperor for the rest of his life.
Instead, at 37, he's grinding through training camp with 89 other players on the 49ers in late July. Which means he has gotten an up-close view of the 49ers' rookie defensive linemen, particularly first-round pick Mykel Williams. Those two faced each other frequently during 11-on-11 team drills on Thursday. And while Mykel didn't beat Trent on any pass plays, he stood up the veteran multiple times on runs.
Trent Williams is a fan of Mykel Williams
"Mykel is a huge dude," Williams said after practice. "You generally don't see guys that size on the edge. It sucks having to base block guys with arms as long as your legs. I think he has a chance to be a really good player in this league. He has a chance to be dominant. He has the best coach in the league pushing him. He gets to learn from some of the best guys -- obviously, Nick Bosa. I'm happy to see how he turns out. I think he has all the tools to be an All Pro."
This seemed like a good time to pose a follow-up question.
"Does Mykel remind you of anyone you've ever faced in your career?" I asked.
"Size-wise, he kind of puts you in the mind of a young DeForest Buckner," Williams said. "But obviously he's a little more slight in the frame, can play the edge, can play outside and inside. So in a sense, he does, but I think he has his own makeup that makes him different as well. Like I said, he's an intriguing prospect, just watching him the first few days, he looks promising. Can't wait to see where he ends up."
For the record, Buckner is a three-time Pro Bowler and a former All Pro. He's one of the 10 best defensive tackles in the NFL, and the 49ers drafted him. He spent the first three seasons of his career in San Francisco before getting traded to the Colts in 2020. That was one of the worst trades in 49ers history.
Now, they might finally have found a replacement. It only took five years.