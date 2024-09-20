49ers Run Game Coordinator Sizes Up the Los Angeles Rams Defense
Aaron Donald retired this offseason and suddenly the Rams defense can't stop anybody.
It's missing starting cornerback Darious Williams and starting safety John Johnson -- those are significant absences. And Donald is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer. But the rest of the starters are healthy, and statistically, they have the worst defense in the league. Meaning no other team has given up more yards through two weeks than the Rams. Quite the distinction.
On Thursday, 49ers run game coordinator Chris Foerster was asked to size up the Los Angeles Rams putrid defense. Here's what he said courtesy of the 49ers' p.r. department.
"I think they've got a good front regardless. [Los Angeles Rams DL Kobie Turner] 91 is kind of the heir apparent if there is a guy that assumes that position. He’s a good player, really a guy that wreaked lot of havoc last year and is doing the same this year. You can't put anybody in Aaron Donald’s place. There just isn't that focal point. It isn't the same. You're playing a good defense. They've got a lot of good rushers. They're two edge guys are probably the best rushers, 91’s a good rusher. They’ve got three very good rushers, [Los Angeles Rams DL Michael Hoecht] 97’s a good rusher. They do a good job with their front five guys that rush the passer. And again, their second level players are good as well. When people ask me about voting for Hall of Fame players, I've got a couple guys I know and they say, here's the list of this year's candidates. Who would you put on? I say if you have to make a game plan around a guy, he's probably Hall of Fame worthy. If you don't, eh, he's probably a really good player and he might get in the Hall of Fame and deservedly so. I'm saying when you talk about a guy that you have to game plan, that's what Aaron Donald was. The whole game plan it feels like we're not even getting ready to play the Rams this week because it's just been so much emphasis has put on him all this time. So there really isn't a guy to replace him. When he is gone, you just have to make sure that you have to take care of your business, but it's a little more balanced of an approach."
TRANSLATION: The Rams actually have a decent pass rush but they can't stop the run to save their lives.