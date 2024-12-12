49ers Running Back Isaac Guerendo Will Play Against the Rams
Good news for the 49ers.
Rookie running back Isaac Guerendo is expected to play through a foot sprain tonight against the Los Angeles Rams, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Guerendo is the 49ers' third starting running back of the season -- Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason both are on Injured Reserve. So the 49ers need Guerendo tonight to have any chance to win.
Guerendo made his first career start last week against the Bears, and had 128 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. He was terrific, both as a runner and as a receiver. But in the fourth quarter when the 49ers were up big, Mason sprained his foot, left the game and did not return. That was just a few days ago.
Now, Guerendo says his foot is "fine." What else is he supposed to say? The 49ers' season is on the line tonight and they need him to play even if he's not 100 percent healthy, which he probably isn't. So he's playing. But can he cut on his sprained foot? Is he still as fast as he usually is? We'll find out.
His backup will be Patrick Taylor Jr., is a tough, solid inside runner, but he's not the home run threat or the receiver Guerendo is. Another option is Deebo Samuel, who was a good running back in the past. This season, he's averaging just 2.9 yards per carry, which means he has become one of the worst running backs in the league.
The less the 49ers have to play him at running back, the better.