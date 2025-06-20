All 49ers

49ers Safety Malik Mustapha Looks Ahead of Schedule in ACL Recovery

Grant Cohn

Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Malik Mustapha (6) celebrates after Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (not pictured) pass is incomplete during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
49ers safety Malik Mustapha tore his ACL just 21 weeks ago, and yet today he posted videos on Instagram of him squatting heavy weights and sprinting with a resistance band around his waist. In addition, he showed himself sprinting while turning left and right.

Mustapha did not show clips of him changing directions quickly or stopping and starting the way he would in a game, but progress is progress. He seems like he's well ahead of schedule in his ACL recovery.

Mustapha tore his ACL in the 49ers' final regular season game, but the team didn't say anything about the injury until after the NFL Draft in May. When the news first came out, it was assumed the Mustapha would start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform List and miss at least the first four games of the season.

From the looks of these posts, he's making it his business to avoid the PUP List and return to action sooner than Week 5. You have to respect his determination. He's just a second-year player -- nothing is promised to him. If a new safety steps up in Mustapha's absence and earns defensive coordinator Robert Saleh's trust, Mustapha might never get his starting job back. Saleh doesn't know him. Mustapha has to create a good impression, which is exactly what he's trying to do.

To Mustapha's credit, he attended every OTA practice and minicamp despite being unable to participate. He even went to rookie minicamp -- that's how bought in he is.

Don't be shocked if he's ready for Week 1.

