Why the 49ers Seem Likely to Draft Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr.
The 49ers almost have to draft an offensive tackle in Round 1 this year.
They have lots of needs to be sure, but offensive tackle is the most difficult one to address. Because if the 49ers try to sign or trade for a starting offensive tackle, that player most likely will cost at least $15 million per season even if he isn't good. See: Jaylon Moore, the 49ers backup left tackle who recently signed with the Chiefs for $15 million per season. Bonkers.
So the 49ers currently don't have a swing tackle. Their right tackle, Colton McKivitz, will be a free agent next year and could price himself out of town if he isn't awful in 2025. And their left tackle, Trent Williams, missed the final seven games last season with a bruised ankle and suffered a tragedy when his wife gave birth to a stillborn son in November. And he'll be 37 next season.
John Lynch has said that he expects Williams to play this year but also said that Williams doesn't want to play unless he's playing at his usual elite level, and his performance started to fall off a bit last season before he injured his ankle. So it's unclear when Williams will hang up his cleats. He could hang them up next year, during the season or before the season starts.
Keep in mind, Williams hasn't said anything publicly or posted anything on social media since October.
So I expect the 49ers to draft Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. is Round 1. He will be the highest-graded left tackle available, and the 49ers really can't afford to wait another year before addressing this position. They haven't drafted an offensive tackle since 2021.