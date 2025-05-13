49ers Select Massive Offensive Tackle in Way-Too-Early 2026 Mock Draft

All 49ers

The 49ers haven't drafted an offensive tackle since 2021.

That player was Jaylon Moore. He recently signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, the 49ers' offensive tackles are Colton McKivitz, who will be a free agent next year, and Trent Williams, who will be 38 next year. Oh, they also signed veterans D.J. Humphries, Andre Dillard and Nicholas Petit-Frere to one-year deals.

That's why Sports Illustrated projects the 49ers to take Oregon offensive tackle Isaiah World in their way-too-early 2026 NFL mock draft.

"The 49ers need to find an eventual successor—or, in 2026, immediate replacement—for left tackle Trent Williams, and World fits the bill," writes SI's Daniel Flick. "After a pair of All-Mountain West honorable mention campaigns, World transferred to Oregon this spring. The 6' 8", 309-pounder is big and powerful, has experience at both left and right tackle and he allowed just one sack and two quarterback hits last season, according to Pro Football Focus."

It's interesting that Sports Illustrated projects the 49ers to have the 27th pick -- that would they would win at least one playoff game. I'm not so sure the 49ers will be so successful next season particularly if they have to start five or six rookies on defense. It seems they'll be Super Bowl contenders in 2026 if everything goes according to plan in 2025.

I also find it interesting that the 49ers will find an heir apparent to Trent Williams at the end of Round 1. Good left tackles usually get picked top 10.

This mock draft seems unrealistic.

