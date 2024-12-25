49ers Select Ohio State OT Josh Simmons in Latest Mock Draft
This year, the 49ers will have their highest first-round draft pick since 2021 when they traded up for Trey Lance.
I'm guessing the 49ers won't do that again. They'll probably stay where they are or trade back.
Currently, the 49ers are slotted to draft 11th in Round 1, but they could climb the draft board with losses to the Lions and the Cardinals in the final two games of the season. For now, the 49ers sit just outside the top 10. And CBS's Ryan Wilson expects them to take Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons.
"A San Diego State transfer where he played right tackle," writes Wilson, "Josh Simmons was a pleasant surprise in Columbus, Ohio, where he was not only installed at left tackle, but was playing at a high level before an October knee injury vs. Oregon ended his season. I thought he might come back to school -- he could probably use the experience -- but instead he declared for the 2025 draft. And in a draft light along the offensive line, I fully expect Simmons to draw some first-round consideration, even if he might need a year or two of seasoning."
This pick makes a ton of sense. The 49ers haven't drafted an offensive tackle since 2021 when they took Jaylon More in Round 5. And Trent Williams just missed half a season with an ankle injury. They can't count on him to hold up for entire seasons, and right tackle Colton McKivitz is nothing special. Simmons would be a major upgrade.