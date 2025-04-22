All 49ers

49ers Should Avoid Drafting CB Will Johnson

There is new information on Michigan cornerback Will Johnson that should make him a pass for the 49ers with the 11th pick.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: Michigan defensive back Will Johnson celebrates a touchdown after intercepting USC quarterback Miller Moss during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.
The NFL draft is just around the corner.

Soon, we will all be witnessing the San Francisco 49ers making their 11th pick. It's unclear what direction they will take.

They can either go with a defensive tackle, edge rusher, offensive tackle, or even a cornerback. If it is a cornerback, they need to avoid one of the top prospects.

The 49ers should avoid drafting Michigan cornerback Will Johnson. He is an amazing talent who would be a great addition to the 49ers.

But he has injury concerns, and it isn't just one thing. Albert Breer of The MMQB revealed it in his latest piece today.

"Michigan CB Will Johnson has a knee issue that’s been flagged," Breer wrote. "It shouldn’t affect him in the short term, but teams are concerned it could impact his longevity. Add to the questions on Johnson’s long speed, which were not allayed when he decided not to run a 40, and the Wolverine star could slide."

Johnson also had a hamstring issue around the NFL scouting combine. There are just way too many injury concerns with him to be picked at No. 11.

It's a bummer because his talent is undeniable. If he didn't get injured, he'd definitely go in the top 10, and if he fell to the 49ers at No. 11, it would be a no-brainer.

Unfortunately, he is a red flag prospect. He joins offensive tackle Josh Simmons and defensive tackle Derrick Harmon as two players the 49ers must avoid on Thursday night.

Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

