49ers Should Avoid Drafting CB Will Johnson
The NFL draft is just around the corner.
Soon, we will all be witnessing the San Francisco 49ers making their 11th pick. It's unclear what direction they will take.
They can either go with a defensive tackle, edge rusher, offensive tackle, or even a cornerback. If it is a cornerback, they need to avoid one of the top prospects.
The 49ers should avoid drafting Michigan cornerback Will Johnson. He is an amazing talent who would be a great addition to the 49ers.
But he has injury concerns, and it isn't just one thing. Albert Breer of The MMQB revealed it in his latest piece today.
"Michigan CB Will Johnson has a knee issue that’s been flagged," Breer wrote. "It shouldn’t affect him in the short term, but teams are concerned it could impact his longevity. Add to the questions on Johnson’s long speed, which were not allayed when he decided not to run a 40, and the Wolverine star could slide."
Johnson also had a hamstring issue around the NFL scouting combine. There are just way too many injury concerns with him to be picked at No. 11.
It's a bummer because his talent is undeniable. If he didn't get injured, he'd definitely go in the top 10, and if he fell to the 49ers at No. 11, it would be a no-brainer.
Unfortunately, he is a red flag prospect. He joins offensive tackle Josh Simmons and defensive tackle Derrick Harmon as two players the 49ers must avoid on Thursday night.