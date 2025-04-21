Report: Potential 49ers Draft Target has "Medical" Concern
Well, this is a bummer.
A potential draft target for the San Francisco 49ers with the 11th pick is now a red flag. According to Benjamin Allbright, Oregon's defensive tackle, Derrick Harmon, has a "medical" concern.
Harmon was a prime candidate I listed for the 49ers to draft with the 11th pick. However, this latest report makes him a red flag and an easy pass.
The 49ers cannot take a player with any injury concern at No. 11, except maybe if they were picking late in the first round. It would make the risk more warranted.
But Allbright closely covers the Denver Broncos and doesn't like or connect Harmon to them. If he isn't on the Broncos' radar, he shouldn't be on the 49ers'.
It's a bummer he can't be considered for the 49ers. Harmon is a destructive player who impacts the pass and run. The 49ers would've benefited from his addition.
Now, it would be nothing more than just a thought with him. Luckily, Harmon wasn't some "can't miss" prospect or someone the 49ers have been zeroing in on.
It's unclear where the 49ers are going with the 11th pick. They could draft another defensive tackle like Michigan's Kenneth Grant.
Or, go in another direction, like offensive tackle if Missouri's Armand Membou falls to them. Even drafting a cornerback is on the table for them.
They would have to consider it, at least if Michigan's Will Johnson and Texas's Jahdae Barron are there for them. That is the direction I'd like to see the 49ers take.
Either way, they will have several options to choose from even with Harmon becoming a red flag.