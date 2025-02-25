49ers Should Bring Back Wes Welker to be their Wide Receivers Coach
The 49ers have an intriguing opportunity.
The Miami Dolphins just fired wide receivers coach Wes Welker. Today at the NFL Scouting Combine, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel insisted that Tyreek Hill didn't have Welker fired, which makes you wonder if Hill really did have Welker fired.
Either way, the Dolphins just lost an outstanding assistant coach.
Before Welker worked for Miami, he was the 49ers wide receivers coach. And under his direction, Deebo Samuel had the best season of his career. That was back in 2021. The next season, Welker left for the Dolphins. And since then, Samuel in particular has been a giant disapointment.
Maybe it's an issue of motivation.
Welker is extremely demanding as a coach. He challenges players to stay in shape -- he used to run with Samuel before and after practice.
Welker's replacement on the 49ers, Leonard Hankerson, doesn't seem to be as demanding. He seems like a nice guy who knows the scheme and gets along with the players, but he doesn't necessarily get the best out of them.
That's why the 49ers should bring back Welker. He knows their scheme and knows their locker room. He's the kind of coach the 49ers need to get turn things around. He played with Tom Brady during his career and has the highest standards.
The 49ers need more coaches who don't want to be friends with their players and know what it takes to win a championship. Welker would be perfect.